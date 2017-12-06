Okami HD Drops Four New Trailers Before Its Release On Xbox One, PS4, and PC

The re-release of the beloved Okami game is almost here, and to celebrate – Capcom has released four new trailers to celebrate. The HD remaster promises to bring the stunning visual quality of Amaterasu and others to an all new level, and the latest videos show what the upcoming title has to offer.

The latest batch of gameplay trailers brings Itegami, Gekigami, and Kabegami front and center, while the fourth one gives an even more detailed look at the enemy Orochi. They also allow players to see more behind what makes the Okami narrative so unique, with the celestial brush gods offering their guidance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story of Okami centers around Amaterasu whose name literally means “heaven’s illumination”. She takes the shape of a large white wolf with unique markings artfully scaling her body and a tail that resembles that of a calligraphy brush, which is fitting for the game style. She is the Sun Goddess with a quiet, yet indomitable nature. Her intelligence, her self acknowledgement, and the overall personal aspects of her character make Amaterasu a beautifully done centerpiece to a game that was damned near perfection.

When the Kamiki Village faces a monster like no other, Orochi, an evil curse blankets the area and the people within. Leaving nothing but a trail of destruction, Amaterasu assumes her wolf-like form to once again face down this powerful foe with the help of a fairy sprite named Issun to reclaim the lost powers of the Celestial brush and ultimately defeat the evil that has threatened a once happy village.

The game was thrilling when it was released back in 2006 and was instantly hailed for its beautiful story and unique character design. Okami HD will be recapturing that magic for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on December 12.