This Okami Statue Is Simply Stunning

As far as Capcom’s franchises go, Okami might not be at the same level as Street Fighter, Resident Evil, or Mega Man, but it does maintain a faithful fanbase. The purse strings of that fanbase will surely be tested starting next month, however. First 4 Figures has unveiled a new statue for protagonist Amaterasu, and it comes in three different variations, each of which alter the final sticker price. Regardless of which version fans decide to go with, there will be a fairly steep price to pay, but the statue in all of its forms looks like it should be worth it for collectors.

For $534.99, or $481.49 for early birds, fans can get the statue’s Standard Edition. This contains the painted resin statue, and the Divine Retribution Reflector. The Exclusive Edition is priced similarly, but includes two LED functions for Divine Retribution. The statue’s Definitive Edition is, naturally, the most expensive. Okami fans can add it to their collections for a whopping $684.99, or a slightly smaller sum of $616.49 for early birds. The Definitive Edition offers three additional Divine Instruments, including Blade of Kusanagi, Devout Beads, and Infinity Judge. Naturally, the Definitive Edition will include the LED functionality from the Exclusive Edition, as well as LED functionality for Blade of Kusanagi and Devout Beads. Infinity Judge, however, will glow-in-the-dark. The statue has a height of 16 inches counting the base, but it varies depending on which of the Divine Instruments is connected. The early bird period lasts until February 3rd.

While that sticker price will assuredly get fans a gorgeous take on the game’s sun goddess, it will also keep a lot of Okami fans from being able to afford it. It’s very much a higher tier collectible, and won’t be for everyone. Considering, however, that fans have been waiting for another game in the series since 2010’s Okamiden, it’s a nice way to show gamers that Capcom hasn’t forgotten Amaterasu. Surely, fans of truly forgotten Capcom franchises like Darkstalkers and Dino Crisis wouldn’t mind seeing similar merchandise!

Okami – Amaterasu: Divine Descent Statue reservations are now LIVE! Take advantage of our EARLY BIRD PROMO by placing an order on or before 3 Feb 2020, 4:00PM HKT! Earn a 10% DISCOUNT and DOUBLE the reward points! Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer! https://t.co/K9Dh4UmlNc pic.twitter.com/kKg1XoQxEm — First 4 Figures (@First4Figures) January 17, 2020

While fans have been hoping for another Okami game, Capcom has been diligent about finding ways for the game to reach new audiences. Okami HD has been released across a number of consoles, and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

