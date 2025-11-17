One of 2025’s biggest PC games has bad news for Steam Deck owners, and that is that it is out and it’s not Steam Deck Verified. This isn’t all that uncommon for a major PC game to come out and not be Steam Deck Verified; however, the expectation is that most will be patched later with Steam Deck support. However, the developer behind the game has never added full Steam Deck support to any of its hit PC games, so there is little reason to expect this to happen with its latest release.

This month, one of the year’s biggest PC exclusive games was released, Europa Universalis V, a long-awaited release for strategy fans. More specifically, this is a release hardcore grand strategy fans on PC have waited 12 years for, since the release of Europa Universalis IV, its predecessor, back in 2012. Of course, grand strategy games in general don’t lend themselves to the Steam Deck in the first place, so perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that Europa Universalis V isn’t Steam Deck Verified, especially out of the box. However, it is at least playable, which is an upgrade from its predecessor, which doesn’t support the Valve machine at all.

About the Game

Europa Universalis V, like the games in the series before it, is a grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive, the grandmaster of the genre, whose most recent releases are 2022’s Victoria III and 2020’s Crusader Kings III, the latter of which is one of the best strategy games of the 2020s.

Right now, at the moment of writing this, the new PC game has an 82% approval rating and a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second highest a PC game can earn on the platform. This pairs nicely with its 85 on Metacritic.

Those interested in owning the PC game, whether on Steam Deck or not, will need to fork over $59.99 for the title. In return, you will receive a game that can easily be played for hundreds of hours.

While one of the biggest new PC games is unfortunately not Steam Deck Verified, Valve did recently give owners of the machine something to be excited about by adding a feature fans have been asking for.

