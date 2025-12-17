One of 2025’s Top RPGs Confirms Release Window for First Free DLC (And It’s Soon)

This year has had quite a few breakout hits in the gaming world. In the crossover space between RPGs and life sims, highly anticipated sequel Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time exceeded expectations. Though the prior Fantasy Life 3DS game was beloved, its successor has already surpassed its estimated lifetime sales. As a result of that surprising success, Level 5 has long teased that the game will get DLC. Now, the developer has narrowed in on the release window.

New updates and DLC for Fantasy Life i have been in the works since shortly after the game’s launch in May. In fact, the game has already seen a few free updates with bug fixes and new content. The upcoming major DLC will be its first robust expansion since release, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to it since a teaser trailer arrived in October. In a recent post on X, Level 5’s CEO confirmed that the free DLC for Fantasy Life i will release “around Christmas in December.”

Fantasy Life i DLC Will Launch in Time for Christmas

Image courtesy of Level 5

Between longtime fans of the DS game and newly minted cozy gamers eager to check out the RPG life sim hybrid, Fantasy Life i has had impressive sales so far. It is also highly rated by fans and critics alike, with a solid 80 Metacritic rating and an Overwhelmingly Positive average on Steam. But given that the game has been out since May, some players have been waiting for the DLC to give them an excuse to return to the casual RPG.

From the sounds of it, Level 5 is prepping a holiday gift for Fantasy Life i players. The DLC has previously been teased for December, but fans were starting to worry it might miss that window when no exact release date has arrived. Now, this latest intel homes in on a more specific timeline, even if it’s not an exact release date. With any luck, that means we should see the massive free expansion in the next week.

The first DLC for Fantasy Life i will be called “The Sinister Broker Bazario’s Schemes.” It is expected to add a new open-world area for players to explore, with a “highly addictive” roguelike twist. From the teaser trailer, it looks like this world will be a magical dream world, likely created by the titular Bazario themself. If you need a refresher on what to expect from this free DLC, you can check out the teaser trailer below:

As you can see, much of the DLC’s contents are still shrouded in mystery. But it’s clear that players who’ve wrapped up much of the main story for Fantasy Life i will be treated to new adventures. That makes for a great excuse to dive back into the life sim slash RPG and try out a few new Lives.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Switch 2. The upcoming DLC will be a free update for players who already own the game.

