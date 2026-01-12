First Big PS5 Exclusive Game of 2026 Will Be PS5 Pro Enhanced

The first big PS5 exclusive game of 2026 is set to arrive soon, and when it does, it will be PS5 Pro Enhanced, which means the developer has taken extra steps to support the premium Sony console to offer owners of it upgrades compared to those on the standard PS5. And this is great news considering the first noteworthy multi-platform game of 2026, which arrives at the end of the month, does not support the PS5 Pro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, come February 5, the first big release of 2026 will drop, courtesy of developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo. This game is Nioh 3. The new action RPG will not be a true exclusive, which is to say only available on PS5, but rather a console exclusive, because it will also release on PC. It won’t be releasing on Xbox Series X, though, nor Nintendo Switch 2.

PS5 Pro Enhanced

If you clicked on this article, you are probably wondering what Nioh 3’s PS5 Pro enhancements are. Well, while support has been confirmed via the PlayStation Store listing of the game, there aren’t any concrete details on what this support looks like. We are expecting the use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, special use of the DualSense, and improved framerate, all based on various snippets from developers on the game; however, none of this has been formally communicated, let alone detailed.

Play video

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it is a sequel to 2017’s Nioh and 2020’s Nioh 2, which itself was a prequel to the first game. The third game is not a prequel, though, and is set after the events of both of its predecessors. And considering the 88 and 86 Metacritic scores the first two games boast, there is reason to hope Nioh 3 will be one of the standout releases in the early 2026 window.

Whether on PS5 or PS5 Pro, those looking forward to Nioh 3, or who are now interested in it, will need to fork over $69.99 to do so, at least at launch. Right now, there is no word of it being included in any subscription services, like PlayStation Plus, at release.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will Nioh 3 be the first game of 2026 you pick up?