Two Free PS5 Games Now Available on the PlayStation Store (Including a Console Exclusive)

PlayStation fans have been surprised with two free games, as two free PS5 games are stealth-released onto the PlayStation Store. One of these games was released on December 18, and the other on December 19. The only thing they have in common is that they both were released suddenly, and both are free. Otherwise, the two PS5 games are very different and from different companies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of the two games is Lokko, an action 3D platformer from Appy Monkeys Software. And according to PlayStation Store user reviews, it is pretty good. Right now, it has a 4.21 out of 5 stars on the PS Store, a very solid return, especially for a free game, as free games often have lower user review scores due to the removed barrier to entry. The other free game is Cup Heroes from Qubic Games, an action-adventure game that is also a strategy game. It has a similar 4.27 rating on the PlayStation Store.

Lokko

Play video

About: “Help Lokko and his brother overcome the evil Goobol Corporation and deliver piping hot Pizzas worldwide! Lokko is a unique 3D platformer where fun meets creativity. Build and share challenging levels across PS5, PC, and iOS seamlessly in real-time. Make your own character and design your enemies and bosses.”

This is the sophomore release from developer Appy Monkeys Software, who previously put out Blox 3D World in 2021. That said, it is worth noting that Lokko is currently in Beta form. It is unclear if it will remain free when it fully launches. Whatever the case, it is free to download and keep right now. More than this, it is actually a PS5 console exclusive, which is to say the only console platform it is available on is the PlayStation 5.

Cup Heroes

Play video

About: “Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen!”

Qubic Games is a team, unlike Appy Monkeys Software, that has been around for a while. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that there are microtransactions present, but as user reviews note, they are not required, nor are they egregious.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you be checking out either of these new 00free PS5 games?