One of the Best Ubisoft Games Ever Seemingly Getting New Update 14 Years Later

One of the very best Ubisoft games is seemingly getting a new update, 14 years after its release, and new versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X. When you think of the best Ubisoft games to date, games like Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time probably coming to mind. You almost certainly also think of Far Cry 3, the best installment in the Far Cry series, Ubisoft’s second biggest franchise, second to only Assassin’s Creed.

It has been 14 calendar years since Ubisoft released Far Cry 3. Those who have played the open-world action game recently will know that both its story and gameplay hold up. Meanwhile, its visuals are a bit dated, but not too bad, assuming you are playing the Classic Edition released in 2018, which brought with it updated visuals and gameplay. That said, it looks like Ubisoft is preparing to update the game in the name of modernity, again.

New Tease From Ubisoft

Over on social media platform X, one fan asked “Far Cry 3 Classic Edition and Blood Dragon 60 FPS update when?” Replying to this, the series’ official X account posted an image of a person smirking, heavily implying something to this end is being cooked up.

Of course, this is not an outright confirmation of a new update to Far Cry 3, but it’s as close to a confirmation without getting a confirmation as you are going to get out of Ubisoft. That said, if Ubisoft is doing something with Far Cry 3, it begs the question: where is Far Cry 7?

Late last year, our first look at Far Cry 7 seemingly leaked, but there remains no official word from Ubisoft about the game. Previous rumors have slated the game for a 2026 release, but others have said it is a 2027 game. Nonetheless, we should be seeing more of it in the not-so-distant future. Meanwhile, perhaps this new tease suggests it’s the latter, and Ubisoft is prepared to give Far Cry fans this new update in the meantime.

