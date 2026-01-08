Ubisoft Discounts AAA Game by $54 for a Limited Time

French games maker Ubisoft has discounted a AAA game by $54 for a limited time, which means it is on sale for $5.49, in this case, rather than its usual asking price of $60. There are no details on how long the deal, which comes through Amazon, is available for. Further, while the game in question is available on PC, PS4, and PS5, the massive discount is limited to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

More specifically, right now Amazon has Xbox physical copies of 2021’s Far Cry 6 available for just $5.49. As you may know, while a few years old at this point, Far Cry 6 actually remains the latest release in the series. That said, its successor, Far Cry 7, is expected to release sometime this year, according to the latest reports about the Ubisoft game.

A Divisive Ubisoft First-Person Shooter

Far Cry is Ubisoft’s second biggest series, second only to Assassin’s Creed, in terms of popularity. It is also increasingly a classic and nostalgic series that dates all the way back to 2004. To this end, Far Cry 6 is the sixth mainline installment in the series, and the successor to 2018’s Far Cry 5. And like its predecessor, it proved divisive when it was released. In fact, it proved substantially more divisive. And unlike Far Cry 5, which is one of the best-selling Ubisoft games ever, it didn’t experience massive commercial success. In other words, there was nothing to negate its criticism.

Upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score range of 73 to 79, the lowest range of scores for any mainline installment in the series. And if 2019’s terrible spin-off Far Cry New Dawn didn’t exist, it would probably be the worst game in the entire series, a very disappointing fact for a game with an antagonist played by the terrific Giancarlo Esposito, who is good in the game, though, hardly featured.

Cheapest Price for Xbox Fans Yet

With its 91% discount and $5.49, Far Cry 6 has never been cheaper for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X fans; however, it is worth noting that it has been cheaper on PS4 and PS5 before. On PlayStation consoles, it has been discounted to $4.99 in the past, so it is possible Far Cry 6 could soon be cheaper on Xbox consoles for those willing to wait to save an extra $0.50. Meanwhile, Far Cry 6 has been included with Xbox Game Pass in the past, but right now it is not available via the subscription service, leaving Xbox fans no option but to buy it, other than subscribing to Ubisoft+.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.