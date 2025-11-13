Far Cry 7 First Look Leaked

Our first look at Far Cry 7 has seemingly leaked. Ubisoft has yet to announce the successor to Far Cry 6, but it is rumored and expected to be deep into development. And for the second time, the first-person shooter series is heading to the United States, and is specifically taking players to Alaska. For those who don’t know, the series has only been set in the US once, and that was Far Cry 5, which took players to Montana. This wasn’t the best installment, but it is, by far, the best-selling. Suffice it to say, it would not be surprising that Ubisoft would be interested in returning to rural America.

The new leak comes from AgaiinTx, a former XDefiant leaker. XDefiant is the shutdown 2024 Ubisoft game, for those unfamiliar with the name. In addition to leaking images of the map and characters in the game (including the protagonist), the leaker has provided details on the game. Considering they have — somehow — secured images of the game, which are varied and appear legit, it is safe to assume the details are also sound.

Leaked Details

According to the leaker, Far Cry 7 is being made in the Snowdrop Engine, Ubisoft’s in-house engine. This would be a new engine for the series. Adding to this, it is claimed that the game is set in Alaska, and there appear to be two modes: story mode and an extraction mode. The leaker notes there may actually be two separate maps for the modes, but on this particular point, they aren’t 100% confident. Speaking on the former, the leaker reveals the following mission names: Airspace, NASA HQ, Verizon Centre, and JFK Centre. It is also said at one point during the game’s story that Ronald Regan is mentioned. Meanwhile, speaking about the extraction mode, it is claimed that the place players are infiltrating is called Paradise Park.

This is where the details end. Of course, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt because none of this is official information. This is a leak, and while it is a compelling one, it is currently unverified. At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on the leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. For what it is worth, this new leak does conflict with a recent casting call leak, which seem to suggest the next game would be set in New England.

