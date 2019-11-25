One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Gets North American Release Date

One Piece fans will soon have a lot to be excited about. Bandai Namco has announced that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will arrive March 27 in the west! Developed by Omega Force, a division of Koei Tecmo, the One Piece: Pirate Warriors games take inspiration from the Dynasty Warriors franchise. As in similar “musou” titles, the One Piece: Pirate Warriors games focus on big action with a massive number of on-screen enemies.

The fourth iteration in the series gives the game its biggest roster yet, with more than 40 characters from the popular One Piece franchise. New additions to the game include destructible environments and aerial combat. The title will feature an all-new storyline, as well as classic moments from the anime series. Characters from the Dressrosa Arc and Whole Cake Island Arc will appear in the franchise for the first time.

Debuting in 1997, One Piece is the best-selling manga series in history, selling 460 million copies worldwide. Created by Elichiro Oda, the franchise has spawned a popular anime, 13 movies, a trading card game, and, of course, the One Piece: Pirate Warriors video games. Following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, the series sees Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates pursuing the fabled One Piece treasure, which bestows upon its owner the title of King of the Pirates.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is set to release on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. In addition to the regular edition, fans can also purchase a version in a collector’s box alongside a copy of the game as well as a 30-centimeter LED diorama! The game will also offer a large number of day one and pre-order costume incentives. Those who purchase the game on day-one will receive special costumes for Nami (Onami), Zoro (Zorojuro), and Sanji (Soba Mask), as well as two costumes that have yet to be revealed. A Digital Deluxe Edition will be offered to PlayStation 4 and Switch owners, which will allow early access to the playable characters Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Ichiji and Vinsmoke Yonji. A Season Pass can also be purchased, which allows early access to Charlotte Katakuri, as well as an exclusive theme for PlayStation 4 owners.

