‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Gameplay Trailer Reveals Stunning Open-World Exploration

This morning, Bandai Namco and Ganbarion released a stunning gameplay trailer for One Piece: World Seeker, and it’s looking absolutely breathtaking! Watch above, and prepare yourself for intense feelings of longing.

“‘Nothing ever stays the same…’ Join Luffy as he journeys to an island devasted by war, where a chance encounter will change everything. ONE PIECE: World Seeker arrives later this year. Check out the all-new gameplay trailer and prepare for an adventure like no other!”

This is the first truly open-world One Piece game we’ve had the pleasure of looking forward to, and I don’t think anyone was prepared for how great this footage looks. I wasn’t. I’m not a huge One Piece reader or watcher, but this is the kind of game that makes me want to go out and get caught up on the manga which, as many of you know, is an impossible task at this point. This morning’s press release gave us a little more information:

“Play as Luffy as you explore the mysterious Jail Island to uncover the secrets of this unique island city, where cultures that should clash actually end up existing together under the bond of island life. Scale skyscrapers and shops using Luffy’s ‘Gum Gum Devil Fruit’ ability and seamlessly jump from building to building, taking in the sights of Jail Island that blend nature and powerful science to create formidable buildings and bars. Discover the story behind the institutions created by the World Government and the Marines, and help Luffy find the reason why they exist.”

Perhaps the most surprising part of this new footage to me personally is the amount of polish that has already gone into the character animations, and the traversal mechanics. Watching Luffy as he grabs onto signage and obstacles to launch himself through the sky is truly exciting, and the colorful environments are alluring.

I’m getting borderline Gravity Rush vibes as I watch, realizing that the cities themselves will act as giant playgrounds for players who become well-acquainted with the controls and mechanics. The game is still very much in development, and this footage should be seen as early footage, but it’s already looking pretty sweet.

We expect to see more One Piece: World Seeker during this year’s E3, so stay tuned for more information and possible hands-on previews very soon!