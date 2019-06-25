One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Game Announced

Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday the first ever One-Punch Man game for consoles, a new game called One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. The trailer above was shared to reveal the first look at the game that’ll be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PC as well as the Xbox One, though there’s no known release date for the game yet. Like many other adaptations of anime and manga series from Bandai Namco, it seems A Hero Nobody Knows will be a fighting game, though fans of the series would have already anticipated that.

A description of the game offered by Bandai Namco within the trailer and on Twitter shares more information about this One-Punch Man game and what players will be doing. Other characters were also named including Genos, Mumen Rider, and more, though there’s likely many more characters to be revealed seeing how the game is based around 3v3 battles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first ever console game based on One Punch Man is coming to PS4, X1, and PC!” Bandai Namco said. “Get ready to play 3v3 battles as Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider and more in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows! Can you take down your foes with a single punch?”

The timing of the announcement leads one to believe that we’ll hear more about this game next week during Anime Expo. Game developers and others connected to anime and manga often present information on new and existing projects there, and Bandai Namco is one of the biggest players in that field. With the game now announced, you can imagine that Bandai Namco will face questions and have answers about A Hero Nobody Knows during the event.

Based on a fact sheet which was shared by Gematsu, the game will be developed by Spike Chunsoft, the studio responsible for other anime and manga adaptations like One Piece: Burning Blood and more recently Jump Force. It’s an action and fighting game and will support either one or two players at a time, likely for couch co-op battles. It’s unclear at this time what kind of campaign the game might have or if it’ll even have one, so One-Punch Man fans could greeted with a retelling of stories already known or a totally new narrative.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows does not yet have a release date, but it’s scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.