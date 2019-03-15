Save 25% on a One-Year PlayStation Plus Membership

When you see a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership drop into the $40 to $45 range, it automatically becomes a no-brainer. That having been said, you can get a full 12-months on Amazon right now for $44.99 (a 25% discount) while the sale lasts – which might not be for long. PlayStation Plus deals of this magnitude are rare outside of the holidays from a retailer like Amazon, so take advantage of it while you can.
For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:
Play Online with Friends:
- PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!
Get Free Games
- PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.
Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts
- As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!
On a related note, the PlayStation Classic is on sale at Walmart for $39.99 with free 2-day shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot.
The only question is, will it get any cheaper? Sales have been brisk thanks to the $39.99 deal (Amazon is currently sold out) so it seems unlikely that the price will get into the $20-$30 range that holdouts are waiting for before supplies are exhausted. The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- R4 Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
