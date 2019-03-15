Save 25% on a One-Year PlayStation Plus Membership

When you see a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership drop into the $40 to $45 range, it automatically becomes a no-brainer. That having been said, you can get a full 12-months on Amazon right now for $44.99 (a 25% discount) while the sale lasts – which might not be for long. PlayStation Plus deals of this magnitude are rare outside of the holidays from a retailer like Amazon, so take advantage of it while you can.

For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

On a related note, the PlayStation Classic is on sale at Walmart for $39.99 with free 2-day shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot.

The only question is, will it get any cheaper? Sales have been brisk thanks to the $39.99 deal (Amazon is currently sold out) so it seems unlikely that the price will get into the $20-$30 range that holdouts are waiting for before supplies are exhausted. The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

