Onimusha: Warlords “Mature” Rating Warns Of Demon Tentacles And Bloody Violence

Onimusha: Warlords isn’t releasing until next year, but before it does, the folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) have spent some time with the re-release and have gone live with their rating of the game, which has unsurprisingly been labeled with “M” for Mature.

Generally the rating warns of just violence and blood and gore, but more specifically it makes notes of demon tentacles, blood splattering, impalings, and stealthy neck slices.

Here’s the full rating summary from the ESRB:

“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a samurai battling an undead army. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments and battle enemy skeletons, monsters, and demons. Characters use swords, axes, clubs, and rifles to attack and kill enemies. Combat is highlighted by cries of pain and frequent blood-splatter effects. Some cutscenes depict further instances of violence and/or gore: soldiers impaled by lances during battle; a warlord shot through the neck with an arrow; a demon’s tentacle/appendage sliced in half by a sword; a character slitting an enemy’s throat from behind.”

Yup, sounds like 2001’s Onimusha: Warlords, which is now coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch, next year, on January 15, priced at $19.99 USD. You can read more about the game, below:

“Capcom’s classic samurai adventure Onimusha: Warlords comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Originally released in 2001 for PlayStation 2, Onimusha: Warlords blended thrilling action with a cinematic story to sell over 2 million copies worldwide. Capcom brings the original Onimusha: Warlords to players now with updated features such as high-definition graphics, widescreen display options, analog stick support, a new soundtrack and an Easy Mode available right from the start.

“Onimusha: Warlords follows the battle-filled journey of samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a quest to save Princess Yuki from a legion of mysterious demons who have invaded Inabayama Castle. As the two travel throughout the castle, they unravel a malevolent plot by those who would serve the evil lord Nobunaga Oda. Using sword-based combat, a magical Oni Gauntlet and puzzle solving, players need to call on both brawn and creativity to defeat the demonic foes.”