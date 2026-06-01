Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Potentially Leaked

The release date for Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword has potentially leaked ahead of an official announcement. Looking ahead, Way of the Sword is lining up to be Capcom’s biggest release in the latter half of 2026. And while news on the game’s launch has been virtually nonexistent for months, a new rumor has suggested that this silence is going to come to an end very soon.

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According to X user @intercelluar, who has shared a handful of accurate scoops in the past tied to upcoming video games, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is set to release on September 25th. While the leaker stressed that this information could now be outdated, it’s the first potential date we’ve heard of in relation to the game.

In all likelihood, Capcom should announce the official release date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword as soon as this week. With PlayStation’s new State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase all planned to happen in the coming days, there’s a very high possibility that Capcom divulges its launch plans for Way of the Sword at one of these events.

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Assuming that Onimusha: Way of the Sword does launch in September, this will make the month incredibly busy for games in the action genre. At this point, games that include Phantom Blade Zero and Marvel’s Wolverine have already been confirmed to arrive in September, with Xbox’s Gears of War: E-Day is rumored to drop in the month as well. If Onimusha: Way of the Sword happens to arrive in this same window, it would make September quite stacked for action fans, which can be both a good and bad thing.

Currently, Capcom itself has only continued to reiterate that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will arrive at some point in 2026. Whenever the game does launch, it will also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Once we have more news on the game’s release directly from Capcom, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

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