Dead Rising 5 Just Became Much More Likely at Capcom

New information from Capcom suggests that the potential for Dead Rising 5 (or a new reboot of the series) just became much more likely. After being on ice for nearly a decade, Capcom brought Dead Rising back in 2024 with a new remaster of the original entry. This release, dubbed Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster, was generally well-received by fans and critics, and seemed to pave the way for Capcom to do something entirely new with the series in the future. Now, based on a new update directly from Capcom, it sounds like the Japanese publisher could be looking to do just that.

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Spotted in Capcom’s latest financial report, the company listed Dead Rising as one of its “leading brands” that it wants to continue to support. Dead Rising was mentioned alongside other Capcom properties like Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, and Onimusha as ones that it wants to continue to tap into for “sequels, remakes, ports, etc.” While not an outright confirmation of a new Dead Rising game being in the works, it’s a promising sign for the series to have been listed alongside these other staples from Capcom, given that the franchise at one point seemed to be completely dead.

For Capcom to mention Dead Rising in this manner suggests that recent rumors tied to Dead Rising 5 could also be accurate. At the end of 2025, a rather prominent report claimed that a wholly new game in the series was in development and would shift the focus of the story to Hollywood. Frank West was claimed to again be returning as the main protagonist, this time looking to fight back against hordes of zombies on a movie lot. It remains to be seen if this leak was legitimate, but Capcom seems to be very much indicating that it has future plans of some sort for the franchise.

In the near future, Capcom is looking to release Onimush: Way of the Sword later in 2026 to go along with Mega Man: Dual Override, which will launch in 2027. DLC for Resident Evil Requiem is also known to be in the works, but the nature of this new content hasn’t yet been provided. With multiple gaming showcases planned to transpire over the next month, though, perhaps we’ll learn more of what Capcom has in the pipeline, Dead Rising or otherwise.

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[H/T IGN]