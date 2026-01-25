Only One PS5 Exclusive Made the PlayStation Store’s Top 10 Best-Selling Games for 2025

The top 10 best-selling PS5 games on the PlayStation Store for 2025 have been revealed, and only one PS5 exclusive from Sony made the cut, perhaps highlighting the diminishing importance of exclusives for the console. And the PS5 exclusive that did make the cut is not even the best PS5 exclusive of 2025, or at least it is not the highest-rated PS5 exclusive of 2025.

As you would expect, the top 10 best-selling PS5 games on the PlayStation Store last year featured a lot of the same faces we see every year. This is at least the case with the chart for North America. The Japanese PlayStation Store chart is a lot more varied and well-rounded, per usual.

North America vs Japan

In North America, the best-selling PS5 game of 2025 was NBA 2K26, the first time the series has finished the year as the best-selling PlayStation Store game. The rest of the top five are, in order, Battlefield 6, GTA 5, EA Sports College Football 26, and EA Sports Madden NFL 26. Meanwhile, six, seven, and eight are Minecraft, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Arc Raiders, respectively. It’s not until number nine that a PS5 exclusive appears, and it’s Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. Completing the top 10 was MLB The Show 25.

In Japan, the chart from 1-10 is: Monster Hunter Wilds, Elden Ring Nightreign, Ghost of Yotei, Arc Raiders, Minecraft, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dynasty Warrior: Origins, Battlefield 6, Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Play video

Lack of Death Stranding 2

While Death Stranding 2 managed to chart in the top 10 on the Japanese chart, it is disappointing to see it absent from the North American chart, given that it was one of the best games of the year and the highest-rated PS5 exclusive of the year. That said, it is a smaller series and more niche in comparison to something like Ghost of Yotei, a fairly standard open-world action game. To this end, Ghost of Tsushima far outsold the first Death Stranding game. As for whether Sony is happy with Ghost of Yotei’s performance, we do not know.

