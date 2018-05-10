OnRush Launching Open Beta Next Week

We’ve been talking a little bit about OnRush, Codemasters‘ upcoming arcade racer, quite a bit. But why wouldn’t we? It’s being produced by the team that previously worked on the MotorStorm series; and it’s got its heart in the right place when it comes to crazy and destructive driving. Pretty soon here, you’ll be able to get a taste of what it’s all about.

The team, working alongside Deep Silver, has announced that an open beta for OnRush will kick off next week, starting on Thursday, May 17 at 2 PM BST and running through Monday, May 20 at 10 AM BST for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. During this time, you’ll be able to take the game for a test drive and see what it’s all about. And then wreck your friends like crazy, because of course.

“The open beta will teach players the basics of OnRush, with an interactive tutorial, before throwing them straight into the action in either ‘Superstar Practice’, where they’ll be able to hone their skills against AI competitors, or multiplayer,” the companies noted in a press release. “Superstar Practice can be enjoyed solo or with a group of friends in co-operative mode. When playing solo, players will be able to take advantage of OnRush‘s incredible Photomode. Simply pause the madness, snap away using our advanced editing tools and filtering, before sharing the images with the world.

“Players will also be able to dominate The Stampede in multiplayer mode. Lock horns with rivals from around the globe in exclusive 6v6 multiplayer events. Two beautiful yet deadly tracks, two game modes and four vehicle classes will become available throughout the beta with elements including night races and seasonal changes cycling throughout.

“As players levels up through the beta, in both Superstar Practice and multiplayer, they can unlock stylish rewards for the final game in the form of Crashtags and Tombstones to drop and display when being wrecked or taking down rivals while in the heat of the action.”

The following content will be provided in the open beta:

TRACKS – (Both will feature a variety of weather conditions and different times of day)

– Big Dune Beach

– Crater Lake

MODES

– Overdrive

– Countdown

VEHICLE CLASSES

BLADE

– Firewall: RUSHing leaves a destructive trail of fire behind

– Crashbang: Your Tombstones are blinding when collected by opponents

– Tumbler: Earn RUSH directly from front and back flips

VORTEX

– Turbulence: RUSHing leaves a disruptive wake of turbulent air behind

– Touchdown: Timed boost landings are more effective

– Spiral: Earn RUSH directly from performing barrel rolls

INTERCEPTOR

– Rampage: Refill your RUSH gauge with every successful takedown

– Surge: Initial boost usage is more powerful but more costly

– Pinpoint: Earn RUSH directly from performing near misses

TITAN

– Blockade: RUSHing drops a trail of blockades that slow your opponents down

– Shield: Give nearby teammates a shield that offers protection from big hits

– Impact: Earn RUSH directly from taking down opponents

It’s just a small taste of what the game will have to offer, but enough to get you excited for it. It’ll also provide a good chance for Codemasters and Deep Silver to test out online servers before it arrives in early June.

We can’t wait to get our hands on it and who could very well be king — or queen — of the road. We’ll find out when OnRush launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 5.