New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.

Nacon has announced a new untitled, open-world Terminator game. The game is set before the events of Judgment Day and will feature an original story that builds off the story from the films. As of right now, it's unknown whether any familiar faces from the films will pop up, but it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility. One iconic "face" did appear in the game's reveal trailer, however. A T-800 is shown hunting someone through some kind of warehouse and it appears to be out for blood. No gameplay has been revealed, but Nacon noted that it will be a survival game, which seems rather fitting for the era this Terminator title is set in. It's unclear how hardcore of a survival game it will be, as a Dune survival game is currently in the works as well and will likely take inspiration from the likes of Conan Exiles.

Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic open world where the last vestiges of humanity are hounded by terrifying machines.@NaconMilan are developing the first survival game set in the Terminator universe with an original story building on the events from the films. #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/KFYQceWvpv — Nacon 🔜 #NaconConnect (@Nacon) July 7, 2022

There's currently no release date for the new Terminator game and given it has no title, it's likely a ways off. Nacon also showcased gameplay for RoboCop: Rogue City and revealed that Peter Weller will be returning to reprise his role as the legendary action hero. Needless to say, Nacon is knee-deep in video game adaptations of iconic movie franchises at the moment.

What do you think of the new Terminator game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.