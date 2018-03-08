Batman Arkham Series and Other Warner Bros. Games Join Origin Access

This morning Electronic Arts revealed that, for the first time, games from anther publisher will be joining Origin Access. With a $5 Origin Access subscription, players have been able to access and play full versions of a huge lineup of EA’s greatest hits. Now, this service will extend beyond EA published titles, as games like Batman: Arkham City and LEGO Batman are made available. Origin Access members will see many more games join the Vault soon. Here are the new games that are available now:

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2

LEGO Batman 3

EA also revealed a small lineup of games that will be added in the coming weeks, including the award winning puzzle game The Witness. The following five games have been confirmed to hit the vault before long:

The Witness

Out of the Park Baseball 19

Lost Castle

Bulletstorm – Lite

Wasteland 2

“For players who are not a member of Origin Access, they can try some of these games and the full line-up of titles in The Vault for free during a seven-day trial from now through March 26, 2018. Players can also access discounts on Origin game purchases.”

Origin Access has always been a solid value, and now that we know that Warner Bros. is throwing their weight behind it, it’s a no-brainer. If you’re on consoles then you can look forward to these games hitting EA Access soon. It’s a bit confusing, but for the time being, EA Access and Origin Access are separate services, and separate subscriptions. They do have the same price-point, though, and general parity in the games included. It wouldn’t surprise us to learn that this exact lineup of games is making its way to Xbox One players in the very near future.

While you’re here, we must implore you guys to check out The Witness while you can. This is a game that most of you overlooked when it launched on PS4 due to the $40 price-tag, but for the low price of free, you have no excuse to miss out on what could be the best puzzle game of the generation!

