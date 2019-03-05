Oscar Isaac is Down For Playing Snake in a ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie

With Jordan Vogt-Roberts making a Metal Gear Solid movie based on the popular video game franchise, many fans have been wondering who would take on the role of Solid Snake. That said, Oscar Isaac has officially expressed his desire to take the lead in the film.

Speaking with IGN during a recent roundtable discussion for Netflix’s Triple Frontier, the cast was asked which movie adaptation of a video game they would like to be involved with. “Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one,” Isaac said. “I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”

Some of you may remember that notable digital artist BossLogic already placed Isaac in the shoes of Solid Snake back in August.

OK let’s get back to serious Bid-NESS and that’s rolling with the hype of a #metalgearsolid movie. Wanted to try #oscarisaac he has a dope mean mug so I wanted to see how he looks. #henrycavill since I don’t think I did it justice on the first one which was done quick #mgs 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vzagaoVL9c — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 15, 2018

Perhaps the Star Wars actor saw the mock movie poster and thought it was a perfect fit, much like how fans did when BossLogic released the creation. That, or maybe he’s just a big fan of the Hideo Kojima series.

Isaac then went on to explain his feelings on why game-to-movie adaptations might not do as well as the likes of superhero films. “With the video game thing, I think the trick will be how do you replicate the feeling of what it feels like to play a video game,” he said. “I think where it goes wrong often is with the plots.” You can check out the full roundtable discussion right here.

As for the Metal Gear Solid movie itself, Jordan Vogt-Roberts is set to direct and is pretty confident that it will remain true to Kojima’s vision. “Let’s really think about whether we’re making the truest, most balls-to-the-wall Metal Gear version of this – the most Kojima version of this, and even if that means we make it for a little bit less money, let’s make the version of this that’s true to what it is, fully committed to what Kojima’s voice is,” he said last year.

What do you think about all of this? Would Oscar Isaac make the perfect Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie? If not, who else would fit the role? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

