Outer Wilds Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital have announced that Outer Wilds will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the coming month. First released back in 2019, Outer Wilds has gone on to become one of the highest-rated games that has ever been released by Annapurna. And while many might be waiting for a port to Nintendo Switch, Mobius will instead be bringing the title to current-gen hardware quite soon.

Announced as part of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase event, Outer Wilds was confirmed to be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next month on September 15. This version of the game will perform at 60 frames per second while running at a 4k resolution, thanks to the improved power that these consoles offer. In addition, those who already own Outer Wilds on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to this version of the game for no additional cost.

Get all 4 of your eyes ready for 4k 60fps!



Outer Wilds is landing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 15th! ::D pic.twitter.com/wavOWcIFvV — Mobius Digital Games (@Mobius_Games) July 28, 2022

As mentioned, a Switch version of Outer Wilds is also in the works and was originally slated to release back in 2021. However, news on this port has fallen silent in recent months, which led to some fans being concerned about its cancellation. Fortunately, Outer Wilds has been confirmed to still be coming to Nintendo Switch, but no new time frame for this iteration of the game has been given just yet. If that changes in the future, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

If you'd like to learn more about Outer Wilds in a general sense, you can find a description of the game down below.

"Outer Wilds is an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. You're the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.

The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city before it's swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes."