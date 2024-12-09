The Outer Worlds Is Free to Own in New Promotion

Obsidian’s hit RPG The Outer Worlds is now free to own for good thanks to a new promotion that has gone live. Released in 2019, The Outer Worlds was helmed by the same creatives behind the Fallout franchise. Since then, it has gone on to be quite popular with players and has resulted in The Outer Worlds 2 being greenlit at Obsidian. Now, for those who haven’t played the original game, they can look to do so without having to spend a dime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This deal in question for The Outer Worlds comes by way of Prime Gaming. For all users that happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, The Outer Worlds can be obtained for free at any point between now and March 5, 2025. Those who redeem the offer will be granted a PC code for the game that can then be used on GOG. While The Outer Worlds is a bit dated at this point and has been on sale numerous times, it’s still hard to pass up the game for nothing if you don’t already own it.

As mentioned, The Outer Worlds 2 is currently in the works at Obsidian and was announced back in 2021. Since its announcement, though, Obsidian has essentially said nothing else about the project and its status. In the interim, the studio is surely more focused on releasing Avowed, which is set to release in early 2025. Once Avowed is out the door, we then might start to finally hear more about what is going on with TOW2.

Until that time, if you’re somehow unfamiliar with The Outer Worlds, you can check out its official synopsis and a trailer for the game below.

The Outer Worlds

“The Outer Worlds is an award-winning single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

FEATURES