Steam Users Have a Limited Time to Grab Game for 100% Free

Steam users have a limited time to grab a game for free that normally would require breaking out the wallet to download and play. And those with a Steam Deck will be able to enjoy the new free Steam game on their Steam Deck because the game is “Verified” on the Steam Deck. This means, according to Steam Deck maker and Steam operator Valve, the game is “fully functional on Steam Deck,” and that it “works great with the built-in controls and display.” And Valve knows this because it has tested the game on Steam Deck.

As for the new free Steam game, it released back in 2016. Back in 2016, there were heavy hitter releases such as Overwatch, Pokemon Go, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Persona 5, DOOM, Dark Souls III, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, The Division, Final Fantasy XV, Titanfall 2, Street Fighter 5, Dishonored 2, Battlefield 1, and Forza Horizon 3. There were also some notable indie releases such as Inside, Firewatch, The Witness, Superhot, and Owlboy, and Stardew Valley.

What also released in 2016 — though not as notable as any of the games above — was Pankapu from developer Too Kind Studio and publisher Dear Villagers. It is this game that is currently free on Steam though, and free until December 18. After this, it will revert back to its normal price point, which is $11.99.

On Steam, the game has amassed 475 user reviews to date, 73 percent of which are positive. As a result, the game has a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review score. Typically, a game being made free would inflate these reviews, however, it most recent reviews are actually “Mixed” at only a 63 percent approval rating. In other words, it appears the opposite of what normally happens has occurred.

“Jump into a neo-retro adventure with Pankapu : a taste of 90’s platformers in an oneiric world,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Pankapu is a narrative action-platformer that takes place in the dreams of Djaha’rell, a child troubled by a tragic incident. Upgrade your skills, find new competencies, switch your Aegis in real time in order to get rid of Nightmare’s invasion.”

Those that decide to check out Pankapu now that it is free to download on Steam should expect a game that is about 8 to 16 hours long. The bottom of this range is reflective of powering through the game in a mainline playthrough. Meanwhile, the top end of this range reflects a completionist playthrough.

