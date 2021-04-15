Outriders Developer Gives Update on Inventory Wipe Bug

✖

Outriders has had a number of issues since the game released earlier this month, including a bug that has resulted in some player inventories being wiped out. In a new update, developer People Can Fly reiterated that the issue is a "key focus," and it is attempting to restore "as much lost gear as possible" for those that have been impacted. The developer is planning to restore the items for all players in one swoop, and the items will be added to the player's current inventory, rather than replacing the newer items. Hopefully, this resolution will come sooner, rather than later!

The latest update from People Can Fly can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Additional information can be found in a developer post on Reddit right here.

We're pleased to confirm that testing for our upcoming patch to address the inventory wipe issue is continuing to progress as planned. This situation continues to be our key focus and we are aiming to share more news very soon. 1/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 14, 2021

While some fans might be disappointed that the bug won't see a quicker fix, the reality is, these issues can take a lot of time to resolve. People Can Fly has been upfront about its progress on the issue, and its attempts to fix it. The developer hoped its most recent patch would fix the issue, but that did not prove to be the case. For now, players will just have to be patient and hope that the resolution comes sooner, rather than later.

Unfortunately, not everyone has been accepting about some of the issues that have plagued Outriders over the last few weeks. The game's launch issues resulted in an outpouring of negativity on social media, which led to former Sea of Thieves community manager Daley Johnson offering her support for the team. Johnson and her team received heavy abuse during the Sea of Thieves launch, which sadly seems to be a common occurrence online.

Outriders is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

