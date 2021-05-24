Outriders Teases Potential DLC

✖

It looks like DLC or some sort of expansion content could soon be making its way to Outriders. The latest third-person shooter from People Can Fly and Square Enix just released only a few weeks back and it has already been a rousing success for both parties. So much so, in fact, that the team behind the game has started teasing fans that they should expect to see some new content appearing in-game before long.

In a recent message on Twitter, the team behind Outriders informed fans of how the game has been doing since reaching its one-month release milestone. In addition to achieving over 3.5 million players in total, People Can Fly also expressed that the game in its current form absolutely isn't the end. "We are continuing to listen carefully and want to assure you all that we are committed to improving and enhancing your experience throughout the coming weeks and months," the studio said. "We're also looking forward to expanding Outriders in the future," it went on to tease, clearly alluding to the potential of DLC.

Thank you to all players on all platforms! We are continuing to listen carefully and want to assure you all that we are committed to improving and enhancing your experience throughout the coming weeks and months. We're also looking forward to expanding Outriders in the future… — Outriders (@Outriders) May 19, 2021

Although future content for Outriders definitely seems to be in the cards, it will be more interesting to see how People Can Fly and Square Enix opt to release it. Will it be something that is free to all players, or will it instead arrive in the form of a paid expansion or DLC? In all likelihood, the latter option is what will come about, especially since People Can Fly has said in the past that it already has ideas for "significant" expansion content.

While we wait for that DLC to arrive, however, the current version of Outriders can currently be experienced on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And if you haven't picked it up for yourself yet, it's currently on sale for PlayStation users in the coming days as part of the platform's Deal of the Week initiative.

Have you played Outriders for yourself yet? And if so, would you like to see new DLC arrive in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.