PlayStation Store's New Deal of the Week Is Outriders

The PlayStation Store has a new deal of the week, and this time around, users can save big on Outriders! From now through May 27th, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can snag the game for 25% off its $59.99 MSRP, making the game just $44.99. As far as PlayStation Store deals go, this one should appeal to a lot of people, considering that Outriders has been available for less than two months. 25% off is a very nice discount, and this deal just might sway some that have been on the fence about checking out the game.

While users on other platforms might be a bit jealous of the deal, it's worth noting that the 25% discount is valid for all versions of the game. The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For a limited time, Outriders is currently 25% off on all platforms.

Start your Outriders journey for free now: https://t.co/7WLYk30fPx pic.twitter.com/G322wiujR2 — Outriders (@Outriders) May 21, 2021

As with most online games, Outriders launched with some frustrating bugs. Fortunately, it seems that developer People Can Fly has gotten a handle on some of the bigger issues, including one that was wiping out items from a player's inventory. A lot of players tend to wait on games like this one for exactly that reason, so those that held off might want to check out the game while it's available for cheaper. There's a free demo of the game available on the PlayStation Store, as well!

For those unfamiliar with Outriders, the title is exclusively playable online. Published by Square Enix, the game is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter. In Outriders, humanity was forced to flee a dying Earth, with the intention of establishing a settlement on a new planet, named Enoch. The Outriders are meant to prepare the planet for the coming colonists, but things don't go according to plan.

