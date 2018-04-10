Overkill’s The Walking Dead’s Latest Trailer Introduces Maya

Today’s Inside Xbox presentation was a pretty eventful one, with plenty of new backward compatible reveals, as well as a peek at the new Ghost Recon Wildlands mission with Splinter Cell‘s Sam Fisher.

But it also allowed a new reveal for Overkill’s The Walking Dead to take place, showcasing yet another survivor that players will be able to choose from within the game. This time, it’s a troubled nurse by the name of Maya, who finds herself thrust into the midst of survival against a horde of zombies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, which you can see above, features Maya and a young doctor battling against the undead, who come thrashing their way into a hospital when a victim brought in suddenly turns and begins infecting others. In the midst of this, we see her rinsing her hands in the sink, in what appears to be a flash-forward after what happened.

The two manage to fend off the undead forces, but the young doctor that Maya works with appears to have been bitten, as she’s forced to put a gun to his head and shoot him before he completely turns. (You can tell by the look on her face that she’s just not ready for that, though she’s eventually more driven after washing her hands in the flash-forward.)

As a nurse, Maya is able to assist fellow players with healing, though she also knows how to carry a pretty solid weapon when the situation calls for it.

Maya is the latest character to be revealed for the game, which is easily shaping up to be something remarkable from Overkill. After all, they’re working very closely with Skybound Entertainment on making it happen (and Robert Kirkman, creator of the series), but creating their own characters and story that stands out from the TV series and the Telltale series, which will be wrapping up this year with a final season of The Walking Dead of their own.

There’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of the game in a couple of months at E3, including a possible new character reveal and some first gameplay. Fingers crossed for that!

Overkill’s The Walking Dead will release this year for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.