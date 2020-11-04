Override 2: Super Mech League Release Date Revealed With New Gameplay Trailer

Modus Games has announced that the upcoming gigantic mech brawler Override 2: Super Mech League will officially release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 22nd. The release date announcement was accompanied by a beefy new gameplay overview that offers potential players a better look at what to expect come December.

You might be familiar with the upcoming title thanks to the fact that it will include several characters from the Ultraman franchise as DLC. There's even a special "Ultraman Edition" of the game that comes with this by default. More specifically, the Ultraman characters included in the Ultraman Season Pass are Ultraman, Bemular, Dan Moroboshi, and Black King.

The brawl continues December 22 when Override 2: Super Mech League launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out 15 minutes of super-charged gameplay in our latest video: https://t.co/xF0YIh7dMF pic.twitter.com/liJHuJsbGw — Modus Games (@Modus_Games) November 4, 2020

Here's how Modus Games describes the upcoming video game, straight from the official website:

"Start as a new pilot and propel yourself through the ranks in a deep and robust Career Mode. Join Mech Leagues and earn reputation by competing in Arenas located across the globe. Duke it out with a tuned-up roster of returning robots and new mechs across various versus and co-op game modes of up to 4 players online and locally. Defeat your opponents using an arsenal of unique moves including super-charged ranged attacks, metal-busting combos, or an arena-shattering ultimate attack!"

Override 2: Super Mech League is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

What do you think of what we have seen about Override 2: Super Mech League so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases in December? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!