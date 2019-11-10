Overwatch 2 Director Confirms Blizzard Is Looking Into Adding Popular Apex Legends Feature

Overwatch 2 may borrow one of Apex Legends’ most popular gameplay features, but if it does, it’s not going to be a straight duplicate of said feature. More specifically, Overwatch 2 director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that the team at Blizzard developing the sequel is well aware of Apex Legends’ popular pinging system, and is currently investigating and experimenting with such a feature. Whether this experimentation will lead to an actual gameplay feature in the game, Kaplan doesn’t know, but the team is thinking about doing something similar to Apex Legends’ pinging system.

Yes,” Kaplan replied when asked by YouTube channel Samito if Blizzard was going to add a pinging system to the sequel. “We have a fantastic lead UI (user interface) designer. His name is Junho Kim, and he was talking to me last week [saying] that he wants to do experiments again with a ping system.”

Kaplan continued:

“I know when Apex Legends came out everybody loved their ping system and thought it was fantastic…Expect experimentation from us. We’ll see whether it sees the light of day or not.”

As you may know, Blizzard was toying around with adding a pinging-esq system to Overwatch, but ultimately they couldn’t make something they thought was a good fit for the hero-shooter. That said, it sounds like the team has some ideas on how to do it with the sequel.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or whether the game is planned for the next-gen consoles. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

