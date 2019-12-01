Overwatch 2 Teases “Lots” of Brand New Heroes

While Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch 2’s new characters won’t be as plentiful as the first game’s original roster, the developer is saying that there will “lots” of new heroes. Of course, what “lots” means is relatively vague and subjective, but it seems to imply that fans will at least be somewhat satiated by the amount of new roster additions. Word of lots of new heroes comes way of Overwatch 2 assistant director, Aaron Keller. In other words, this isn’t some Blizzard PR speak trying to spin something positive about the game. According to Keller, these new heroes will help round out the world of Overwatch, from both a narrative and gameplay mechanics perspective.

“We’ve got lots of heroes in the works currently for Overwatch 2,” said Keller while speaking to PlayStation Blog. “We can’t get into who they are exactly, or what their gameplay might be like, but they will help round out the world of Overwatch and give us new gameplay mechanics we have not yet seen.”



Again, what a lot means is anyone’s best guess. However, you’d assume this at least means we are getting more than a half-dozen characters, which is good to hear, because it’s very easy to imagine a reality where we only get a handful of new characters. After all, the game’s roster is already pretty large, and at some point, the more characters you have the harder that multiplayer balance gets.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and probably next-gen consoles. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms or a specific release date. Further, it’s unclear how much Blizzard plans on charging for the sequel, which, too many, is more of a glorified expansion than a full-on sequel.

