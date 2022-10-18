Overwatch 2 Funko Pops Have Arrived: Here We Go Again

There have been nearly 100 Funko Pop releases for Blizzard's Overwatch since the game released in 2016. Given the game's popularity and huge character list, it's no surprise that Funko went all out. With the recent release of Overwatch 2, you can expect a lot more where that came from. It all starts today with the first Overwatch 2 Funko Pops – Reaper, Echo, and Cassidy.

Pre-orders for the first wave of Overwatch 2 Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout). They should also be available here on Amazon soon. A Jumbo glow version of Echo is also available to pre-order here as a Walmart exclusive. Finally, exclusive Overwatch 2 apparel will be available here at the Funko shop in the near future.

Hopefully, we will see new heroes like Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko (especially Kiriko) get their Funko Pops in the near future. While you wait, you might want to head on over to the Blizzard Gear Store to check out their collection of exclusive Overwatch 2 merch, which includes everything from apparel to an enormous Reinhardt statue priced at $1,100.

ComicBook.com gave Overwatch 2 a 4/5, but noted it still has room for improvement. "In terms of play, Overwatch 2 is more fun to play than it has ever been. We are in luck, however, as Blizzard has clearly been keenly listening to the community since the launch of the game didn't go very smoothly, and the potential for more fixes and fine-tuning seem like it's their biggest priority. It will be interesting to see where things are after a year, that's the blessing and the curse of a live-service game."

Indeed, Overwatch 2 had a pretty disastrous launch that was made worse by some questionable choices, but these days it might be more surprising if a game this big dropped without a hitch. It also has its fair share of critics, though the overall response has leaned towards the positive.

Overwatch 2 is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC.