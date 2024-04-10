Overwatch 2 Season 10 Changes Previewed for Wrecking Ball and More Heroes

Changes to 10 heroes in Overwatch 2 are coming with Season 10, including amendments to the newest hero to join the game's roster – Venture. With the changes for Season 10 promising to significantly change the player experience the updates to Overwatch 2 are highly anticipated, and today's Overwatch 2 director's take builds the excitement further while focusing primarily on changes to Venture, as well as the changes to the additional heroes.

Hero Updates

The majority of the director's take from Blizzard Entertainment is centered on Venture, the new hero that will officially join the ranks of Overwatch 2 soon to excitement from players following their success and popularity during preview. While the developers are holding onto most information regarding Venture like their backstory, we do know that they are voiced by Valeria Rodriguez and that the team is overall happy with their newest hero's balance.

In their words from the director's take, "The team was really happy with where Venture landed from a balance perspective during the trial, and it gave us confidence that they could release early into Competitive. We're still deciding how early, but we feel they are in a suitable state (fun to play and fair to play against). While we don't foresee needing to make many changes to their kit, we're going to be listening closely to your thoughts on how Venture is doing in-game."

While the Overwatch 2 team is happy with their newest hero, that doesn't mean Venture is perfect and the director's take notes they aren't fully balanced yet, though this will be addressed with Season 10 with two minor changes:

Slightly shifting some of their burst damage from their Drill Dash and Clobber (their melee) into damage over time



Reduce the vertical knockback of Tectonic Shock



In addition to the minor changes to Venture are a number of other hero changes including:

Tanks

Upping the impact of Junker Queen's Carnage and Reinhardt's Earthshatter so both abilities cut through better



Improvements to Wrecking Ball's Grappling Hook, including a reduced cooldown when not entering ramming speed and the ability to retract himself to where the Grapple is attached by holding down Primary Fire or Jump



After using Adaptive Shields, you can reactivate the ability to transfer up to 300 overhealth to nearby allies, capped at 75 overhealth per ally



Damage

Sombra's Virus damage is taking a small hit on the damage over time amount (100 to 90) since the ability now has more upfront burst



Tracer has been quite strong since the Season 9 changes--she's one of the least touched heroes in OW's history, her kit flows spectacularly well! We are looking at some light changes for her right now, to make her slightly more punishable and require more precision



Support

The team is looking into shifts in power for Moira, Lucio, and Illari, which would include taking power from one part of their kit and moving it into another in an effort to maintain the overall power budget. For example, Illari is receiving a slight nerf to her Primary Fire recovery time, but this will put more power into her Secondary Fire Heal. There are also light buffs for Lifeweaver as the developers continue to evaluate where healthy power can be added to his kit.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 begins April 16. Will you be checking out Venture and the other heroes' updates? Let us know in the comments!