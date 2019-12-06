Blizzard Working on Big Changes for Overwatch Multiplayer

Some big changes may be coming to Overwatch soon, or at the very least Blizzard is exploring some big changes for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch hero-shooter. Speaking with Edge Magazine, game director Jeff Kaplan revealed that Blizzard is currently “experimenting with more radical changes for PvP.” Now, it’s unclear if these changes will see the light of day before the sequel — Overwatch 2 — arrives or if they are changes being made with the sequel in mind. That said, according to Kaplan, for now, he and the rest of the team don’t want to divulge and commit to any of these changes, suggesting they are far from final and that we may not see all or any of these changes ever.

As for what “radical changes” entails, Kaplan relates the stuff Blizzard has cooking up internally to things like role lock. In other words, things that will noticeably improve the game. So, bigger features and gameplay mechanics, not just balance changes and minor gameplay tweaks.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. However, if Blizzard is already experimenting with some of these changes internally, then that means they are at least past the conceptual stage, and thus it’s possible we could hear about these changes soon.

Overwatch is available for the aforementioned consoles. Meanwhile, its sequel, is in development for the same platfoms, but, at the moment, it doesn’t have a release date or release window. That said, below you can read more about it, courtesy of an official pitch from Blizzard itself:

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”