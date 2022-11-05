Overwatch 2's Biggest Problem Finally Addressed by Blizzard

One of Overwatch 2's biggest problems remains its queues. When trying to play certain roles -- like Tank or Damage -- players still more often than not have to wait far too long to get into matches. This is partially because of how popular certain roles are compared to others, primarily due to balancing issues, but also because teams are limited to a single character from any given role. In Quick Play the resulting queues aren't as bad as they are in Competitive, but it's not good enough across the board and players are wondering when changes are going to be made to improve the system.

To this end, a developer on the game -- Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson -- confirms that it's an issue Blizzard is obviously aware of and constantly looking to improve. And right now there's a remedy in the works that hopes to create a "balance across all roles." What exactly this solution is and when it will release, Dawson doesn't say. So, in short, a fix -- or at least an attempt at improvement -- is on the way.

In the meantime, a new hero is coming to the game, named Ramattra. Unfortunately for tank players, she's a tank, so that take queue is about to get even worse as new players always flock to new heroes when they release.

Overwatch 2 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, for free, as a free-to-play game. For more coverage on the hero shooter, click here.

"First announced to the world in November of 2019, Overwatch 2's existence has been hampered by large-scale miscommunications, the pandemic, major staff overhauls, and even splitting the title's PvP and PvE modes into separate releases," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now that it's here (the PvP at least) and it's in our hands, the gameplay of what amounts to a big update and a major drop of new content remains a mostly satisfying team experience. The trouble of course is that it's impossible to not acknowledge the noise that surrounds Overwatch 2, ranging from its new battle pass model to the elevated cost of cosmetics and even the lack of appeal some of its new additions have at all."

H/T, Dexerto.