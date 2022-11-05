Overwatch 2 Players Are Asking "Where is Mauga?" After Blizzard Announces New Tank

Since Blizzard confirmed earlier this week that they would be announcing Overwatch 2's new hero this week during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, many players assumed that the previously teased character Mauga would finally be joining the roster. Teased in the past by developers as being in the works (the early kit development being considered for Mauga ended up becoming Sigma and his abilities), and appearing throughout the Baptiste short story "What You Left Behind" including in art," fan hype for a Mauga reveal was off the charts. Then Blizzard revealed the new tank would be none other than Omnic leader Ramattra.

After years of teasing, and plenty of theorizing about what Mauga would bring to the world of Overwatch, fans were gifted with the news that their expectations were incorrect all along. Despite teases of Mauga in the past, no confirmation that the character was on the way was ever teased, but that hasn't stopped Overwatch 2 players from asking where Mauga is at and posting some hilarious memes about how they were expecting the character all day. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news that Mauga wasn't the new tank below.

All that we know about Mauga is that he was originally conceived as a tank, and we can only assume that he will still be one when he eventually is added to the game. In the Baptiste short story Mauga refers to himself as a "big dumb brute" with the support character calling him "like a demon." In the previously released art of the two Mauga appears to be in the Heavy Assault armor, appearing alongside Baptiste during his Talon days. A new piece of dialogue between Baptiste and Sombra in Overwatch 2 confirms that Mauga is still alive, setting the stage for his eventually release in the game.