Overwatch 2 Players Are Asking "Where is Mauga?" After Blizzard Announces New Tank
Since Blizzard confirmed earlier this week that they would be announcing Overwatch 2's new hero this week during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, many players assumed that the previously teased character Mauga would finally be joining the roster. Teased in the past by developers as being in the works (the early kit development being considered for Mauga ended up becoming Sigma and his abilities), and appearing throughout the Baptiste short story "What You Left Behind" including in art," fan hype for a Mauga reveal was off the charts. Then Blizzard revealed the new tank would be none other than Omnic leader Ramattra.
After years of teasing, and plenty of theorizing about what Mauga would bring to the world of Overwatch, fans were gifted with the news that their expectations were incorrect all along. Despite teases of Mauga in the past, no confirmation that the character was on the way was ever teased, but that hasn't stopped Overwatch 2 players from asking where Mauga is at and posting some hilarious memes about how they were expecting the character all day. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news that Mauga wasn't the new tank below.
All that we know about Mauga is that he was originally conceived as a tank, and we can only assume that he will still be one when he eventually is added to the game. In the Baptiste short story Mauga refers to himself as a "big dumb brute" with the support character calling him "like a demon." In the previously released art of the two Mauga appears to be in the Heavy Assault armor, appearing alongside Baptiste during his Talon days. A new piece of dialogue between Baptiste and Sombra in Overwatch 2 confirms that Mauga is still alive, setting the stage for his eventually release in the game.
WHO?
WHERE IS MAUGA😭😭 https://t.co/QM2KDnBVAL pic.twitter.com/IiQ8OIEcGF— tweety (@twegepi) November 5, 2022
Do it for him
JUSTICE FOR MAUGA!!! pic.twitter.com/e3rqzImUsx— r (@himbocel) November 5, 2022
Eventually...
HE’LL BE BACK pic.twitter.com/7CIMTB47vY— Landon (@NeptuneeOW) November 5, 2022
Don't care
Dont care give us Mauga you cowards https://t.co/i899qaT8Wq pic.twitter.com/fsAcOtcOme— Wunna Westbrook (@HairlessWunna) November 5, 2022
Down bad
Mauga fans rn pic.twitter.com/JP9L92KdCd— MFCOOM comms closed (@Bad_Art_Dude) November 5, 2022
Dope trailer...BUT
DOPE ASS TRAILER BUTTTT MAUGA WOULDVE BEEN AMAZING JUS SAYING pic.twitter.com/Uq3hwCFddS— Velo (@ImJustVelo) November 5, 2022
HE'S SO COOl
PLEASE JUST ADD HIM HES SO COOL IM LITERALLY CRYING pic.twitter.com/rkJKe9tcS1— inky mc inker the second (@inkyboy21) November 5, 2022
Waiting
where’s mauga pic.twitter.com/3tAeWkvkYs— colin (@ColinNeice) November 5, 2022
It sure ain't
THATS NOT MAUGAAAAAAAAAAQ https://t.co/X7jtXy0qT6 pic.twitter.com/fJVz6CmFhr— God's strongest Menhera (@twe_ve) November 5, 2022
Well some of us thought it might be.
I KNEW IT WOULDNT BE MAUGA!!! They literally showed him in storm rising and we had no info for years pic.twitter.com/CLHc1s9BOW— MFCOOM comms closed (@Bad_Art_Dude) November 5, 2022