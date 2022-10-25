Overwatch 2 Reveals Halloween Terrors Event Details

Hard as it might be to believe, Halloween is just a week away, and a number of different games are celebrating, including Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that the Halloween Terrors event will begin on October 25th this year, lasting through November 8th. Halloween Terrors will see the addition of a new co-op mission titled Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The event will also see the debut of a new Witch Kiriko bundle, as well as returning seasonal items and exclusive rewards. Last but not least, players can check out Halloween Terrors from previous years, as well.

A trailer for this year's Halloween Terrors event was shared on the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Players that take part in challenges during the event will receive rewards such as the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card and the Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm. While players will be able to unlock rewards through the event itself, fans that watch streams of Overwatch 2 will also have the opportunity to snag Halloween-themed Twitch drops. Watching two hours will provide players with a Werewolf Winston Spray, while four hours will result in a Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin!

Werewolf Winston is not the only free Legendary Skin players can snag; all Overwatch 2 players that login "from the start of the Halloween Terror event through the end of Season One" will receive a Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary Skin, as well as a Health Pack weapon charm. As Blizzard previously announced, there will be a Double XP weekend running from October 28th through the 31st. All in all, it's looking like the event will have plenty for players to check out, from those that played the original Overwatch, to those that just started with Overwatch 2!

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

