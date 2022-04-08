Overwatch 2 Leak Reveals New Character

A new Overwatch 2 leak has not only leaked a new character but leaked the gameplay details of this character. So far, Blizzard has only revealed one new character for Overwatch 2, but the expectation is there will at least be a couple more news faces for the sequel. Whether this expectation will be realized, remains to be seen, but it looks like Overwatch fans count on at least seeing one character.

The leak comes the way of Fefe, a verfied Overwatch streamer who was shared the information below by an unnamed source. If the leak is accurate Junker Queen is finally being added after years of rumors and speculation. The leak continues by revealing that her primary weapon will be the Scattergun, but she will also have sword as a melee option and a boomerang sword as an alternative weapon. Meanwhile, it’s said her abilities will be Battle Cry and Carnage. The video below also dives into her Ultimate and Passive.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just a leak, and while it comes through a reputable source, we don’t know who is feeding this source the information. If there are more new characters, Junker Queen has probably the best odds of being amongst these characters, so this could just be a hopeful stab in the dark based on these odds.

As for the character herself, Junker Queen is the leader of the Junkers and more or less the ruler of Junkertown. She’s been described as “cutthroat” and not someone you want to get on the bad side of. And if you’re an Overwatch fan, you’ll know about her existence through various easter eggs in the current game and from all the rumors over the years that have claimed she’s coming to the game. Obviously, so far, nothing has come from these rumors, but it looks like that may be finally changing.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There’s currently no word of a release date