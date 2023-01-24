New Overwatch 2 Update Heavily Nerfs Roadhog, Patch Notes Revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has today pushed out a new update for Overwatch 2 that nerfs the character Roadhog, among a number of other changes. In recent weeks and months, Overwatch 2 players have been calling for nerfs to Roadhog as the character seems to deal far too much damage, especially as a Tank. And while it remains to be seen if these changes end up being well-met, it seems like many will be quite happy following this update.
Rolled out across all platforms today, Blizzard has now let loose its second patch of 2023 for Overwatch 2. The biggest thing of note in this patch is that it lowers the damage that Roadhog now deals, which means he's less likely to one-shot opponents. Roadhog's Chain Hook ability has had its damage cut back drastically, while the damage dealt from his Scrap Gun has also dipped just a bit. While Roadhog has been buffed in some small ways as well, overall, this is a pretty big nerf to the character.
Beyond Roadhog, Blizzard also made a couple of slight tweaks to Orisa, Sojourn, and Kiriko in this patch for Overwatch 2. And per usual, a handful of bug fixes have also been pushed out with this update, which means that some of the game's lingering problems should now be rectified.
If you'd like to get a full look at the patch notes for this new Overwatch 2 update, you can find them below.
HERO UPDATES
Orisa
Fortify
- Health bonus reduced from 125 to 75
Roadhog
Chain Hook
- Impact damage reduced from 30 to 5
- The enemy final position distance from Roadhog after being pulled increased from 3 to 4 meters
Scrap Gun
- Damage per pellet reduced from 6.6 to 6
- Recovery time reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds
- Reload time reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds
- Maximum ammo increased from 5 to 6
Sojourn
Railgun
- Energy gain is no longer based on damage done by primary fire. Each primary fire hit against an enemy player now grants 5 energy
- Primary fire damage per projectile reduced from 10 to 9
Kiriko
Healing Ofuda0comments
- Recovery time increased from 0.85 to 1 second
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue with the "Winged Sandals' weapon charm's 'How to Unlock' text
- Adjusted footstep audio mixing to make enemy footsteps more audible.
HEROES
Lucio
- Fixed an issue with Lucio's Hermes skin exhibiting incorrect physics
Reinhardt
- Fixed an issue with Reinhardt's Hammer appearing deformed during the Sweethardt emote
- Fixed an issue where Sojourn's Cyber Detective Skin would fail to load
Wrecking Ball
- Fixed an issue with Adaptive Shield where it could be incorrectly applied before the cooldown was complete