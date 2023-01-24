New Overwatch 2 Update Heavily Nerfs Roadhog, Patch Notes Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has today pushed out a new update for Overwatch 2 that nerfs the character Roadhog, among a number of other changes. In recent weeks and months, Overwatch 2 players have been calling for nerfs to Roadhog as the character seems to deal far too much damage, especially as a Tank. And while it remains to be seen if these changes end up being well-met, it seems like many will be quite happy following this update.

Rolled out across all platforms today, Blizzard has now let loose its second patch of 2023 for Overwatch 2. The biggest thing of note in this patch is that it lowers the damage that Roadhog now deals, which means he's less likely to one-shot opponents. Roadhog's Chain Hook ability has had its damage cut back drastically, while the damage dealt from his Scrap Gun has also dipped just a bit. While Roadhog has been buffed in some small ways as well, overall, this is a pretty big nerf to the character.

Beyond Roadhog, Blizzard also made a couple of slight tweaks to Orisa, Sojourn, and Kiriko in this patch for Overwatch 2. And per usual, a handful of bug fixes have also been pushed out with this update, which means that some of the game's lingering problems should now be rectified.

If you'd like to get a full look at the patch notes for this new Overwatch 2 update, you can find them below.

HERO UPDATES

Orisa

Fortify

Health bonus reduced from 125 to 75

Roadhog

Chain Hook

Impact damage reduced from 30 to 5

The enemy final position distance from Roadhog after being pulled increased from 3 to 4 meters

Scrap Gun

Damage per pellet reduced from 6.6 to 6

Recovery time reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds

Reload time reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds

Maximum ammo increased from 5 to 6

Sojourn

Railgun

Energy gain is no longer based on damage done by primary fire. Each primary fire hit against an enemy player now grants 5 energy

Primary fire damage per projectile reduced from 10 to 9

Kiriko

Healing Ofuda

Recovery time increased from 0.85 to 1 second

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue with the "Winged Sandals' weapon charm's 'How to Unlock' text

Adjusted footstep audio mixing to make enemy footsteps more audible.

HEROES

Lucio

Fixed an issue with Lucio's Hermes skin exhibiting incorrect physics

Reinhardt

Fixed an issue with Reinhardt's Hammer appearing deformed during the Sweethardt emote

Fixed an issue where Sojourn's Cyber Detective Skin would fail to load

Wrecking Ball