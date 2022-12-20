New Overwatch 2 Skin Costs Just 1 Overwatch Coin

The holidays are upon us, and a lot of different games are celebrating in different ways. Overwatch 2 is no exception, and Blizzard Entertainment is giving players a chance to score a new holiday-themed skin for a very low price. Through January 2nd, players can purchase a Gingerbread Legendary Bastion skin for just one Overwatch Coin! As its name implies, the skin makes Bastion look like a gingerbread house. It's a neat little way for players to celebrate the holiday in the game, and it's a pretty fun take on Bastion!

An image of the new Bastion skin was shared by the official Overwatch Twitter account and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Given the cost, it's a safe bet that a lot of players will want to snag this new Baston skin before it's gone. While Overwatch 2 fans are jumping into the game to get it, they can also get a free Festive Wreath weapon charm and a 2023 player icon just for logging in before that January 2nd cut-off. Players can also grab other winter-themed items in the game through the current holiday challenges, such as an Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin.

Surprisingly enough, not everyone is happy with the skin's price point! Many fans have argued that Blizzard should have just made the skin free, rather than charging. While the actual cost is pretty minor, some fans aren't happy that it will leave them with an odd number of Coins left, making it harder to spend what they have in the bank. Some have actually argued that Blizzard should have made the skin 10 Coins, instead! Of course, players can decide for themselves whether they want to spend the Coin, or if they'd rather save what they have banked for other expenses in the game.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about this new Overwatch 2 skin? Do you think the cost is a problem? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!