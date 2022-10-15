Overwatch 2 Stream Shows Tyler1 Breaking Free from 5-Year Chat Ban

Twitch streamer Tyler1, a content creator who's no stranger to being banned in games, recently found out that he had been banned from in-game communications in Overwatch 2. The streamer discovered this during an Overwatch 2 broadcast this week when he logged in and was greeted with a the warning about his chat restriction which said he'd been "silenced for 1812 days due to multiple reports of abusive chat from other players." This ban equates to just under five years of no comms, but not long after he noticed this ban, it ended up getting removed.

The Overwatch 2 chapter of Tyler1's ban saga started in the clip below whenever he realized that he was banned for the exceptionally long period of time. Surprised at first to see that he was "still silenced," Tyler1 acknowledged that the ban was "deserved."

So, he continued to play Overwatch 2. He'd type in the chat every now and then and would sometimes have an outburst that his mic would pick up, but each time, a similar alert would say that the chat messages weren't going through because of the ban.

That all got turned around the next day when Tyler1 returned for more Overwatch 2. The first couple of games he played presented him with the same message reminding hm of his ban, but in one game where he played off-role as Mercy, he told someone to stop backseat gaming, and the message went through. The next few moments played out in the clip below (which, fair warning, contains explicit language, but that's true for most Tyler1 clips).

Beyond that game, he was able to communicate with teammates freely without any sort of chat restrictions. It's unclear from the streams if he was in contact with Blizzard to get the ban reversed, but reversed it was.

Five years is a long time to be banned from chat, but Blizzard's guidelines for silencing accounts indicates that this sort of thing is indeed possible given that "there is no maximum limit to the silence duration.