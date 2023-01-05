Overwatch 2 Gets First 2023 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Overwatch 2 got its limited-time Battle for Olympus event this week, and alongside that event, players finally got a set of patch notes detailing the first changes for heroes and other parts of the game in 2023. Those include some notable buffs for Junker Queen, one of the new Overwatch 2 heroes who's fallen out of favor after some post-release nerfs, as well as changes for three other characters. A number of bugs were also fixed, too.

For those who might've been expecting more than just four heroes being adjusted, you may be disappointed. While heroes like Roadhog and Orisa are often ones that top players' lists of complaints about the meta, both of them are absent from the patch notes. Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte, and Moira are the only ones affected with Overwatch 2's Aaron Keller saying this week's update is "a bit lighter than usual."

"Today's balance patch is a bit lighter than usual because some of its planned changes were pulled forward to the mid December patch," Keller said. "Also, a friendly reminder that the scheduled changes to Roadhog are not part of today's patch and are slated for mid to late January."

The patch notes for the latest update barring the bug fixes can be seen below:

General Updates

Career Profile

Game Reports for completed matches in the history tab will stay persistent across sessions and reset between patches rather than every session

Competitive Play

The 2023 season of Competitive Capture the Flag begins on January 10 and can be found in the Competitive Play menu

The Competitive Play loading screen has been updated

Hero Updates

Junker Queen

Adrenaline Rush (Passive)

Now heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them

Carnage

Cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds for each enemy it impacts

Jagged Blade

Thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50

Thrown direct impacts now add a 30 damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.

Zarya

Energy (Passive)

Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to 2 per second

Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds

Brigitte

Barrier Shield

Health increased from 250 to 300

Moira

Biotic Orb