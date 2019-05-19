Overwatch Anniversary D.Va Skin Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced that the Overwatch Anniversary event is set to kick off in just a coupe of days, which means there are all sorts of goodies inbound for players to snatch up. Not only will old cosmetics be available for the taking, but new items will be making their way to the popular title, including the likes of new skins for some of our favorite heroes. One such hero is none other than D.Va, who is the first character to have their new Anniversary skin revealed.

Taking to the various Overwatch social media accounts, the developers revealed the new Academy skin for D.Va, which will be available throughout the upcoming Anniversary event. As the name suggest, this skin features D.Va in an outfit that would be better suited for studies, rather than out on the battlefield. However, that certainly isn’t going to stop the determined hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time to raise my GPA. Hit the books as Academy D․Va! Overwatch Anniversary begins on May 21! pic.twitter.com/yLoZdchlE4 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 19, 2019

That’s it. That is the skin that is meant to “break the Internet.” Seeing as everything is still operational, it may be safe to say that the Academy skin isn’t as effective as Blizzard might have thought. Then again, it’s probably certain corners of the Internet that is breaking. Either way, the new D.Va skin is nearly here.

The Overwatch Anniversary event is set to kick off on May 21st on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Seeing as the developers waited until just a few days before the start of the actual event to unveil it, we may not be getting as many reveals beforehand, which will surely be okay with some players as it leaves some things up to the imagination until they hop into the game later this week.

What do you think about all of this? Does the Academy D.Va skin have the ability to break the Internet? What other Overwatch heroes are you hoping to see receive new skins? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!