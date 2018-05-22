Overwatch Anniversary Event Now Live, Fan Favorites Return

The anniversary event for Overwatch is now live, celebrating two amazing years so far with Blizzard’s hit FPS! Alongside a brand new video to celebrate and new skins to earn, the new celebration also brings in old favourites in reflection of an incredible period since launch!
Blizzard begun their anniversary event by stating, “Celebrate Overwatch‘s two-year anniversary with a new FFA (free-for-all) Deathmatch map—Petra—and more than 190 Anniversary items (60+ new for 2018), including eight legendary skins: Stealth Bastion, Shieldmaiden Brigitte, Formal Doomfist, Buccaneer Junkrat, Sherlock McCree, Forest Spirit Orisa, Magician Symmetra, and Cybjörn Torbjörn.”
But they also supplied even better news for those that have missed out on previous events, “Did you miss an item from a previous event? Throughout Overwatch Anniversary, you’ll be able to unlock items from past seasonal events with credits (and opening Anniversary Loot Boxes)!”
Don’t worry though, Overwatch fans. It’s not just returning cosmetics, but previous event modes as well! In addition to the new map, older beloved entries into the game are making their temporary comeback, “As a bonus this year, each Anniversary Loot Box can contain items from past seasonal events! You’ll also get one Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, with at least one guaranteed legendary item, just for logging in to the game during the event.”
Blizzard added, “Many of our past seasonal brawls will be available to play in the Arcade, and the brawl of the day will rotate throughout the event. Petra and Château Guillard will also be available in an optional Competitive FFA Deathmatch mode with placement matches, skill rating, leaderboards, and the opportunity to earn competitive points.”
The event is going on now from May 22nd until June 11! Overwatch is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Haven’t had a chance to check out the incredible shooter yet and meet some of the most lovable heroes? Learn more about the game below:
