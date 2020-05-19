Overwatch Anniversary Event Brings Back All Seasonal Event Brawls and Cosmetics

To celebrate four years of Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment has announced an all-new, in-game anniversary event. Fans will be happy to know that the event will bring back all previous seasonal event brawls. Additionally, players will find that all of the seasonal cosmetics have been unlocked, as well. The anniversary event is now live across all versions of the game, and will last until June 9th. Those that haven't had the opportunity to partake in some of these seasonal event brawls should be happy to get the opportunity to partake in them once again! Naturally, players will have plenty of incentive for doing so, as well.

Like so many other Overwatch events, the anniversary event allows players to unlock Legendary skins, sprays, icons, and emotes. Players that participate in the event's Weekly Challenges can also receive a trio of Epic skins for winning nine games, with a new one available each week:

Week 1: Carbon Fiber Sigma

Week 2: Fleur de Lis Widowmaker

Week 3: Masked Man McCree

In addition to the weekly Epic skins, players can also unlock five different legendary skins, as well. Players can be find these skins in anniversary-themed loot boxes, or they can be purchased with credits.

Dragoon Mercy

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta

Little Red Ashe

Masquerade Reaper

Submarine Wrecking Ball

The new skins should be of some interest to long-time Overwatch fans! The Masquerade skin for Reaper originally appeared in a digital comic that appeared on Blizzard's website. The story, entitled Masquerade, featured Reaper in a costume inspired by the Red Death sequence from Phantom of the Opera. That comic was written by Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu, and published nearly three years ago; fans have been clamoring for the skin to officially appear in the game ever since! Fans already seem pretty excited about the new addition, and those that haven't yet read the original comic can find it here.

It’s time to celebrate! 🎉 Unlock new cosmetics, earn weekly rewards, and play your favorite seasonal brawls. Overwatch Anniversary is NOW LIVE! pic.twitter.com/wrKty1wWSP — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 19, 2020

Overwatch is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

