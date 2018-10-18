‘Overwatch’ Bed Sheet Sets Will Give You Victorious Dreams

And here come the “Widowmaker in the streets, Tracer in the sheets” jokes.

Blizzard has officially begun offering Blizzard bed sheet sets over on its official store, for twin and full beds. Going for $35 and $40, respectively, the set looks pretty spiffy — and is bound to give you Overwatch-themed dreams when you’re not playing the game while you’re awake.

Here’s the official description for the set:

“Even heroes need a full night’s sleep before (and after) saving the world. Drift off to dreamland and let these Overwatch-themed sheets keep you warm and comfy until duty calls.”

The set comes with one flat sheet set, one fitted sheet set and one pillowcase, all made from 100 percent polyester microfiber. They are machine washable with certain conditions (wash cold and tumble dry on low), and they feature solid black coloring with emblems taken straight from the game.

Now for the bad news — Blizzard is currently only offering the set in twin and full size. BUT there is some good news — other retailers are offering their own special Overwatch bedding as well!

For example, Target has a special sheet set going for $23.99, made by Blizzard Entertainment. It’s full only but features a white design with emblems on it, along with two pillowcases with silhouettes of various heroes from the game. It’s available in queen as well.

We aren’t having much luck finding a sheet set for queen or king sized sets just yet, but we did locate this awesome Overwatch comforter, which does fit a queen or a black. It goes for $39.99 and features more colors than the usual Overwatch design — perfect for those that want to kick back and relax with their favorite game.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Blizzard to see if a larger set is going to be introduced. But if you’re got a twin or full-sized bed, you owe it to yourself to add this to your growing Overwatch collection.

And who knows, we might see some other awesome Overwatch stuff announced in a couple of weeks at BlizzCon. We already know about those nifty Lego toys…but what’s next?

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

