Blizzard Reveals ‘Overwatch’ Plans for BlizzCon 2018

Blizzard revealed its full schedule for BlizzCon 2018 with Overwatch being featured in several different stage and esports events.

An annual convention that brings all of Blizzard’s biggest games and series like Overwatch, Diablo, and World of Warcraft to one place, BlizzCon 2018 returns at the end of October with the two main days of the convention taking place on November 2nd and November 3rd. Immediately following the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2018 that’ll be aired throughout the various stages, Overwatch’s esports events kick off with the start of the Overwatch World Cup Quarterfinals.

Starting at 12:15 p.m. PT on November 2nd, the Overwatch esports stage will play host to the World Cup games until 8:15 p.m. when the Quarterfinals games end. Moving on to the next stage of Overwatch’s biggest esports event, the World Cup continues the next day with the Semifinals starting at 9:30 before ending with the World Cup Finals that conclude at 6:30 p.m. on November 3rd. Overwatch’s esports viewers can find all of the games played on one stage with the matches being hosted in their own arena throughout the two main days of the event.

It’s time to draft your BlizzCon battle plan – the BlizzCon 2018 Schedule is live now! //t.co/VwRgyT5Rqq pic.twitter.com/W5OkeyYHEy — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) October 2, 2018

But esports fans will have to break away from the games at times, at least when it comes to watching them in-person, if they want to catch the rest of Blizzard’s Overwatch events. Returning back to November 2nd, a main event called “Overwatch: What’s Next” will take place at 1:30 p.m., an event where Blizzard says attendees can “join the Overwatch developers as they share what’s next for the game and universe.” No further details were shared, but expect this event to be the one where heroes, skins, in-game events, and other features are teased. The event only lasts for 45 minutes though, so Overwatch fans can get back to the esports after that.

On November 3rd, the final day of the event, a “Voices of Overwatch” event will take place at 11:15 a.m. that Blizzard says will feature the voices behind Overwatch’s many characters. Hours later, another 45-minute event called “Overwatch: Building a Hero” will take place to give people a deeper look into the efforts that go into creating a hero. While a teaser for a new hero seems like it’ll be more likely seen during the “What’s Next” event, BlizzCon 2018’s final non-esports Overwatch event could also share a teaser given the topic of the event.

Blizzard’s full BlizzCon 2018 scheduled can be seen here, a schedule that appears to have quite the focus on Diablo.