Keeping Overwatch’s Console Players from Using a Mouse and Keyboard Is a “Priority” Issue

Using a mouse and a keyboard on any console shooter is a point of disdain for others who aren’t using a device due to the advantage it offers, and the Overwatch team is dedicated to keeping that problem out of their game.

The issue has been seen in other game series like Call of Duty, and it seems that the usage of mice and keyboards is continuing to grow in Overwatch as well. The precision offered by converting the controls to a mouse and keyboard input are an attractive draw for those looking for a win even if it is an unfair advantage, but Overwatch’s game director Jeff Kaplan says it’s not something that they can stop at the moment.

“Currently, we cannot do anything about players using input conversion devices to use Mouse and Keyboard on console,” Kaplan said about the alternate input usage.

But even though there’s not a solution for the epidemic at the moment, that doesn’t mean that the problem isn’t being looked into. Back in February, Kaplan said that the Overwatch team had voiced concerns with console manufacturers regarding the use of mouse and keyboard on consoles.

“We have contacted both first-party console manufacturers and expressed our concern about the use of mouse and keyboard and input conversion devices.”

More recently, Kaplan replied once again in a Blizzard forums post that they’re still looking into the issue of players using these devices on consoles. While they can’t currently take action against players, they’re still exploring solutions to the problem.

“However, we have put serious research and development against this problem and we’re hoping to have a solution to what we consider to be unfair circumstances. This is a priority for us and we’re trying to combat this through technology and policy. We’ll keep you informed on our progress and any policy changes as soon as they develop.”

For the time being though, Kaplan asked players to refrain from reporting users who are believed to be using a mouse and keyboard. There’s no real way to punish those players at the moment, so filing such a report wouldn’t have an effect on the player being reported.