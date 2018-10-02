‘Overwatch’: This Female Genji Cosplay Is Beyond Perfect

Overwatch is the beloved shooter from Blizzard that hosts a ton of heroes, each with their own unique backstory. Such is the case with the Shimada brothers, Hanzo and Genji, and this cosplayer has brought the cyborg sibling to life with her incredible cosplay!

The cosplay in question goes by Tasha Cosplay and she is known for her incredible takes on anime and gaming characters. Though the armor is distinctly Genji, the face markers and posing gives a slight D.Va vibe as well, and she absolutely nailed the part of the stealthy assassin.

We saw Genji face off against his brother in the Animated Short for Hanzo, but there is much more to this character than just his familial ties.

According to Blizzard, “The cyborg Genji Shimada has made peace with the augmented body he once rejected, and in doing so, he has discovered a higher humanity.”

Genji had it easy with his time growing up, as Blizzard explained:

“As the youngest son of the master of the Shimada ninja clan, Genji lived a life of luxury and privilege. He had little interest in the family’s illegal businesses, and although he excelled at and enjoyed his ninja training, he spent most of his time pursuing a playboy lifestyle. Many within the clan considered the carefree Genji to be a dangerous liability, and they resented his father for coddling and protecting him. Following the clan leader’s untimely death, Genji’s older brother, Hanzo, demanded that Genji take a more active role in their late father’s empire. Genji refused, enraging Hanzo. The tension between the brothers built to a violent confrontation that left Genji on the verge of dying.”

This led to Hanzo being tormented with guilt, believing that he had been the cause of his brother’s demise. LIttle did he know that the Global Security Force saw a great potential in Genji as an effective means against the Shimada clan. In exchange for Genji’s service, they rebuilt him – made him better.

“But as time passed, Genji felt increasingly at war with himself. He was repulsed by the mechanical parts of his body and could not come to grips with what he had become. When his mission was complete, he abandoned Overwatch and wandered the world in search of meaning. He drifted for many years before crossing paths with the omnic monk Zenyatta. Though Genji initially rejected Zenyatta’s wisdom, the benevolent omnic would not be deterred. In time, Zenyatta became his mentor, and under the monk’s tutelage, Genji reconciled his dual existence as both man and machine. He learned to accept that although he had a cyborg body, his human soul was intact, and he came to see his new form as a gift and a unique strength.”

To learn even more about this tumultous character, you can read more from his profile right here over at Blizzard. To see more of Tasha Cosplay, you can check her out over on Facebook.