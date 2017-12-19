Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan Shuts Down Notorious Troll In One Epic Swoop

Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch game director, and general community dad, is known for being incredibly active in the game’s online forums. You can often see him addressing issues, joking around, or simply casually joining in on player interaction. We don’t call him the community dad for nothing, he’s shown many times his commitment to the player base as a director, and as a gamer himself. That being said, he’s also party to some pretty epic takedowns for the trolls that toe the line.

This time, the Kap went after a troll that is pretty well-known in the community: Cosmic Ghost. This player is known for complaining about everything. Constructive feedback is fantastic, but this kid goes on rants for the ages, including telling anyone and everyone who will listen how great he is and he’s the “best out there” (which probably means he’s an attack Hanzo main). When Cosmic took to the forums to talk about the game’s ban system. According to this player, they have been banned from the world of Overwatch quite a few times. 5 out of the 7, he claims that he submitted support tickets to Blizzard to only receive no response. This was the original post:

“Good news Blizzard. Your report system is working, a Torb main is leaving the game. The people who designed this game are not dumb. Great game, it’s unplayable. My issues with this community while maining Torbjorn aside, this game has turned into a gamble with my time. It’s too toxic, and your system is pushing the game towards more toxicity.

I have sent 5 tickets this week. Everytime, I state I am not repealing my ban. I just want information. I asked why am I banned. And how can I prevent that from happening in the future. You respond: Following a review of your case, I can confirm that the evidence presented was correct, and that the subsequent action taken was appropriate. Our decision in this matter stands, and will not be overturned. Your account has been suspended for actions and behaviour which are considered against the spirit of the game, due to reports from your fellow players. Such activites can include flaming or inappropriate language, toxic chat, non-participation in the game, or intentional behavior to provide an advantage to the enemy team or a disadvantage to your own team.

This game is bad for kids, your pro gaming advertising should be illegal. Your report system was conceived from ignorance, run on ignorance, and upheld by ignorance.”

Though some were sympathetic, many responded with some variation of “good riddance.” But none responded quite like the Kap:

“CosmicGhost,

You have over 220 reports for harassment. Looking at your chat logs, these reports are verified. Here are some examples:

now im dont give a [expletive]

they can [expletive] my [expletive]too

you deranged addicted nerd

and this community is ignorant and insane

im the reason for anything good

good morning you sad sad dumb generation

LONG WALK FOR A PILE OF [expletive]

Plus you continually accuse other players of hacking — we’re seeing this in a significant percentage of your games played. The players you are accusing are not hacking, they are just performing at a high level.

Also, you repeatedly spam lines such as:

TOrbrbrbrbBrbrbrBrBrBRBBRBRBRBRbRBRBRbRB

Our community has made it clear to us that Toxicity is one of the top issues that needs to be addressed in this game. As a result, we’re getting stricter and that means people are going to get suspended and banned for poor behavior. You’ve fallen into that category.”

You just can’t beat a clap back that is backed with pure facts, nor can you argue with logs and with over 220 reports of harassment. Immediately other players joined in with Kaplan’s assessment and giving props to the “get rekt” swiftness seen from the game director. This is just one of the many ways that Kaplan and the team are honoring their commitment to try to alleviate as much of the toxicity as possible. Is the system perfect? Absolutely not – but this right here is a clear win. POTG goes to The Kap.